iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER)/NASHVILLE will debut the new WELLS ADAMS SHOW, effective MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th. THE WELLS ADAMS SHOW will broadcast weekdays from 7–10p.

ADAMS has been a mainstay in NASHVILLE radio for 10 years, including his most recent work as Afternoon Drive Host on Rock WNRQ (THE ROCK) and Morning Show Host on Alternative WNRQ-HD2 (ALT 98.3). He was also a recent contestant on ABC’s “The Bachelorette” and served as a “bartender” on ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“WELLS is already a well-known and talented radio personality here in MUSIC CITY — a reality show star, social influencer and all-around great guy,” said PD JONATHAN SHUFORD. “It just made sense to marry his pedigree with NASHVILLE’s most-listened to station and we’re excited to launch this new chapter in NASHVILLE radio.”

“I can’t tell you how excited I am to join 107.5 THE RIVER,” said ADAMS. “In the 10 years that I’ve been on the air in NASHVILLE, the dream has always been to have a show on a legendary Top 40 station like THE RIVER, and now that dream is a reality. I promise you one thing NASHVILLE, we are going to have some fun together!”