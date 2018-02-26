iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC WRVE (99.5 THE RIVER)/ALBANY-SCHENECTADY-TROY has added TRACY VILLAUME to its morning show, effective MARCH 5th. Previously news anchor/reporter for sister News-Talk WGY-A-F, VILLAUME succeeds SHANNA, who segues to Country sister WMIL/MILWAUKEE.

“We will miss SHANNA, but we are also excited to see her advance within iHEARTMEDIA,” iHEARTMEDIA/ALBANY SVP/Programming RANDY MCCARTEN said. “We are lucky to have someone as talented as TRACY already in our building. KEVIN and TRACY will pick up where KEVIN and SHANNA left off and continue to wake up the CAPITAL REGION with a lot of fun each morning.”

VILLAUME joins KEVIN RUSH for the “KEVIN & TRACY in the Morning” show. “I am excited for the opportunity to work alongside such talent,” she said. “I’m looking forward to being a part of delivering the variety of music and up-beat content THE RIVER is known for each morning.”