ENTERCOM Top 40 WQMP (101.9 AMP RADIO)/ORLANDO has become the latest station to flip the switch to Alternative as “ALT 101.9, ORLANDO’S NEW ALTERNATIVE.”

Commenting on today’s launch, ENTERCOM President Of Programming PAT PAXTON said, “In a city with a rapidly evolving demographic, we are thrilled to fill this void in radio in ORLANDO. ALT 101.9 FM caters to the tech-savvy, engaged and active Orlando audience and will provide an exciting and unique experience for listeners who are currently underserved with today’s radio choices in ORLANDO.”

ALT 101.9 launched by putting the music first and playing 10,000 songs commercial-free, which started at 3p (ET). Check out ORLANDO’S NEW ALTERNATIVE at www.alt1019radio.com.