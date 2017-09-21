EMMIS Top 40/Rhythmic WQHT (HOT 97)/NEW YORK is bringing HOT 97’s SUMMER JAM back to TOKYO on NOVEMBER 11 teaming with JAPAN-based AVEX ENTERTAINMENT. HOT 97 SUMMER JAM TOKYO sold out immediately last year.

EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS Pres. PATRICK WALSH commented, “We’re thrilled to bring HOT 97 and SUMMER JAM back to TOKYO as we take the next step in growing these venerable brands for the passionate and growing global Hip Hop audience. Our collaboration with our partners last year laid the foundation for an even larger event in NOVEMBER and further expansion in the coming years.”

HOT 97 Dir./Global Business Development BEN FINLEY, added, “This is an exciting time for our international brand partners to get in early and seed relationships with the next generation of globally-conscious consumers.”

New this year to HOT 97 SUMMER JAM TOKYO will be the addition of the FESTIVAL STAGE, where young, local artists who dream of a chance to step out from ASIA into the rest of the world will be featured.