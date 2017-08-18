FEDERATED MEDIA Country WQHK/FT. WAYNE, IN PD/midday personality DAVE MICHAELS will segue to Country sister WAWC/WARSAW for afternoons, ending a 12-year run in FT. WAYNE, the last four-and–a-half as PD (NET NEWS 2/13/13). AC clustermate WMEE PD JIMMY KNIGHT will now add programming duties for ‘QHK; no word yet on who assumes middays for WQHK.

Prior to his time in FT. WAYNE, MICHAELS’ radio resume includes programming and on-air stops at ADAMS crosstown Country WBTU; Top 40 WSTO/EVANSVILLE, IN; and Top 40 WKFR/KALAMAZOO, MI. MICHAELS retains his FEDERATED e-mail address; reach him here.