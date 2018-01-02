POWELL BROADCASTNG Top 40 WPFM (HOT 1079)/PANAMA CITY, FL launched the new year with a brand new morning show: ADAM & ALLISON.

ADAM SCHRAF joins WPFM from the afternoon drive post at WDJQ (Q92)/CANTON, OH, while ALLISON BLAES arrives from the UK, where she recently earned her Master’s Degree from BOURNEMOUTH UNIVERSITY.

“After 26 winters in PENNSYLVANIA and OHIO, I couldn’t be more excited to take the next step in my career doing mornings on the beach in PANAMA CITY. Thank you to CHRIS ALAN, Operations Manager and JEFF STOREY, Market Manager, for the chance to join the already amazing team at POWELL BROADCASTING”, said ADAM.

ALLISON said, “I was fortunate to work with some great stations in the UK, and then setting my goal on coming to PANAMA CITY, I spent time getting to know the management of the radio groups in the area and definitely joined the winning team in PANAMA CITY at POWELL BROADCASTING.”

OM CHRIS ALAN commented, “I’ve been fortunate enough to launch the career of some amazingly talented morning show hosts. ADAM & ALLISON have the same drive and commitment, so I’m sure they are going to do awesome entertaining PANAMA CITY weekday mornings.”

Reach out to ADAM & ALLISON on their new Facebook page: www.facebook.com/AdamandAllison.