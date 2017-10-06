BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WPBB (b98.7)/TAMPA’s husband and wife Morning Show CHADD AND KRISTI THOMAS delivered goodie baskets and sweet treats to patients undergoing cancer operations and cancer treatments at TAMPA General Hospital.

“The goody bags were filled with essentials that we both remember were so important when our own mothers were both undergoing cancer treatments, like warm fuzzy socks, lotions, water bottles, food certificates and more,” said KRISTI.

The visit to TAMPA General Hospital also shined a spotlight Breast Cancer Awareness month. KRISTI lost her mother to the disease and Chadd’s mom is both a breast cancer and colon cancer survivor.

