Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Friends features performances from James Taylor, Sting, Yo-Yo Ma, David Foster, Angela Lansbury, and more

SALT LAKE CITY (April 26, 2017) – The Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square announced today the launch of their latest album, Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Friends to be released on May 12th, which features some of the world’s top artists, including James Taylor, Sting, Yo-Yo Ma, David Foster, Angela Lansbury, Amy Grant, Santino Fontana, Renée Fleming, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Sissel, Bryn Terfel and The King’s Singers.

Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Friends is currently available for preorder on iTunes and Amazon.

“Special care went into choosing each of the songs for this new album,” said Mack Wilberg, music director for the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. “We have enjoyed the privilege of collaborating with some of the finest musical talents that are known the world over — not only in the sacred choral repertory for which the Choir is renowned – but in a diverse range of styles and genres, from rock and roll, pop, and Broadway, to classical vocal and instrumental. This album highlights some of the most unforgettable musical moments in the recent history of the Choir, featuring guest artists that are considered dear friends, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the final outcome.”

While many of the performances were recorded at the 20,000 seat Conference Center on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, the collection features a performance of “Fragile” with Sting, Yo-Yo Ma, and the Utah Symphony at the Opening Ceremonies of the 2002 Winter Olympic Games in Salt Lake City. The album also includes four new tracks created specifically for the album, including recordings with Amy Grant, Santino Fontana, Renée Fleming, and The King’s Singers.

The complete track list includes:

· Sting and Yo-Yo Ma, “Fragile”

· David Foster, “The Prayer” from Quest for Camelot

· Amy Grant, “Thy Word”

· James Taylor, “That Lonesome Road”

· Santino Fontana, “He Lives in You” from The Lion King

· Renée Fleming, “How Can I Keep from Singing?”

· Brian Stokes Mitchell, “Through Heaven’s Eyes” from The Prince of Egypt

· Sissel, “Vitae Lux”

· Bryn Terfel, “Homeward Bound”

· Angela Lansbury, “Beauty and the Beast” from Beauty and the Beast

· The King’s Singers, “I’m Runnin’ On”

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has been performing for 170 years and has earned national recognition as “America’s Choir,” with a Grammy Award, 2 platinum and 5 gold albums, 3 Emmy Awards, and the National Medal of the Arts among its long list of recognitions. The Choir has become a leading choral ensemble, and together with the Orchestra at Temple Square, has earned global recognition for its unique heritage and sound.

About the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir is a world-renowned, 360-member choir credited with over 4,500 episodes of its weekly live performance of Music & The Spoken Word, making it the longest continuing network broadcast in history. The Choir has traveled around the world performing in acclaimed concert halls, for the inaugurations of seven U.S. presidents beginning with its first for President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965, at World’s Fairs and expositions, in acclaimed concert halls, on television and radio broadcasts, and numerous other prestigious events and occasions. The Orchestra at Temple Square is a 150-member, all-volunteer symphony orchestra organized in 1999 to perform and accompany the musical ensembles of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir organization. With their incomparable medley of voices and instruments and their shared faith in God they are a significant, recognizable presence in the world of music, giving service through song.