TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country WOKQ/PORTSMOUTH, NH morning show “THE BIG BREAKFAST” with BILL FOX and KIRA LEW will begin simulcasting on Country sister WPKQ (103.7 THE PEAK)/PORTLAND, ME, effective MONDAY, JANUARY 22nd. “THE BIG BREAKFAST” heads over following DAVE WINSOR’s departure from mornings in DECEMBER, which left co-host ANNIE SNOOK flying solo. SNOOK will now transition to middays at “THE PEAK” to make way for “THE BIG BREAKFAST.”

FOX and LEW let listeners know about the new simulcast with a video shared across social media; SNOOK also shared her news with listeners via a FACEBOOK video.