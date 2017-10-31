iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WNOH (NOW 105.3)/NORFOLK-VIRGINIA BEACH flips to Alternative as ALT 105.3, HAMPTON ROADS ALTERNATIVE ROCK. The station launches commercial free with 10,000 songs in a row.

“The opportunity to launch a radio station like ALT 105.3 in the No. 1 radio company in the country and within the Hampton Roads area is beyond exciting,” said ANGEL BROWN, Market President of iHEARTMEDIA NORFOLK. “By analyzing song requests, digital streaming, downloads and talking to our listeners, we know the area is passionate about Alternative Rock. We anticipate great success with the new station in the HAMPTON ROADS Area, ALT 105.3.”

“This is exciting news for Alternative Rock fans in HAMPTON ROADS,” said TIAS SCHUSTER, SVP/Programming for IHEARTMEDIA NORFOLK. “The New ALT 105.3 is one of the strongest signals in the market and will connect local ALT fans to the artists they enjoy the most on-air, online and through local events. A format tapped into their lifestyle and no more static!! We start with 10,000 songs in a row and a chance to win $1,000 sixteen times a day!”