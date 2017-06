BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP Top 40 WNKS (KISS 95.1)/CHARLOTTE’s MANEY, from the “MANEY, ROY AND LAUREN MORNING SHOW” co-hosted CAROLINA PANTHER’s quarterback CAM NEWTON’s “Kids Rock Gala” with CAM and ABC’s MICHAEL STRAHAN.

MANEY helped the foundation raise over 100,000 dollars with a live auction that included a flyaway to SUPER BOWL 52 and a day with CAM on a private on LAKE NORMAN.

Cam Newton, Maney And Michael Strahan

Check out the show’s exclusive interview with CAM on Kiss951.com.