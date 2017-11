BEASLEY Top 40 WNKS (KISS 95.1)/CHARLOTTE is decking the halls early with it’s KISSmas 2017 Concert on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5th at the BOJANGLES COLISEUM, starring:

BACKSTREET BOYS, WHY DON’T WE, MAX and OLIVIA HOLT.

KISS 95.1 PD JOHN REYNOLDS told ALL ACCESS, “This concert has tons of appeal for all ages. Truly excited about the lineup and so is the KISS 95.1 audience!”

For more info, click here!