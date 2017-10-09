BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WNKS (KISS 95.1)/CHARLOTTE taps CAMERON MOORE as the new midday host. She will officially begin her new position on MONDAY, OCTOBER 16th. Born and raised in WINSTON-SALEM, NC, MOORE most recently worked at MIDWEST FAMILY BROADCASTING/SPRINGFIELD, MO.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the KISS 95.1 team,” said MOORE. “I look forward to playing all of the hottest hit music and getting out on the streets to meet all of the KISS loyal listeners!”

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome CAMERON to BEASLEY’s CHARLOTTE team,” said OM/PD JOHN REYNOLDS. “CAMERON’s expanded experience in every aspect of radio programming will help KISS continue the solid growth we have been having all year! CAMERON is a great example of our goal to mentor and groom excellent talent within our company.”