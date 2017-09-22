GRANT COUNTY BROADCASTERS Classic Country WNKR/WILLIAMSTOWN, KY and its newly acquired WNKN/MIDDLETOWN, OH (presently in its final days as noncommercial Triple A WNKU, which will end next THURSDAY (9/28) with a new commercial format on OCTOBER 2nd) have named NORTHERN KENTUCKY news website RIVER CITY NEWS Founder-Editor-Publisher MICHAEL MONKS as News Director and morning anchor.

The appointment follows the creation of a content-sharing partnership between the radio stations and the website, under which MONKS hosted a SUNDAY morning public affairs show “NORTHERN KENTUCKY FOCUS.”

“This is a great opportunity for me and the RIVER CITY NEWS to grow and to continue to find its voice and place in the region,” said MONKS in an article about the hiring at his website. “I know that RCN has become a special place each day for so many in NORTHERN KENTUCKY, particularly in the urban cities where we just dominate the news cycle, and now to be picked up by the original NORTHERN KENTUCKY media pioneer — WNKR radio — says a lot about what this publication has become.”