MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Top 40/Mainstream WNFN (i106.7)/NASHVILLE brings aboard veteran air personality DOUBLE J for weekends. DOUBLE J was most recently PD/personality at RESULTS RADIO Top 40/Mainstream KEWB (POWER 94)/REDDING, CA and at Top 40/Mainstream KCEZ (POWER 102)/CHICO, CA. DOUBLE J left RESULTS RADIO in MARCH to relocate to NASHVILLE to be closer to family.

WNFN Brand Mgr. JOE BREEZY commented, “We couldn’t be more excited that he has a new home here in NASHVILLE. I’ve known him for a long time and feel confident that his talent, experience, creative writing and production skills will be extremely valuable in a number of ways.”