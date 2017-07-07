Following MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Country WNCY (Y100)/GREEN BAY, WI morning co-host BEAR’s retirement, the station has unveiled its new morning show lineup. Industry veteran and MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS/NORTHEAST WISCONSIN Dir./Digital Development RANDY “SHOTGUN” SHANNON will join current Y100 morning co-host CHARLI MCKENZIE for “SHOTGUN & CHARLI” beginning MONDAY, JULY 10th.

“SHOTGUN and CHARLI share a great chemistry, and this show is going to be a ton of fun,” WNCY PD DAN STONE told ALL ACCESS. Congratulate SHANNON here.