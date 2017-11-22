iHEARTMEDIA Country WMZQ/WASHINGTON, D.C. has added TY BAILEY as APD, effective MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27th. BAILEY most recently served as PD/morning host for Rock sister WXTB (98 ROCK)/TAMPA before departing the station in JULY (NET NEWS 7/19). It’s a return to the market for BAILEY, who previously handled middays at the cluster’s Alternative WWDC; other career stops include WCHH/BALTIMORE and WZNE/ROCHESTER, NY. BAILEY fills the vacancy created when JT BOSCH transitioned to WKKT/CHARLOTTE in JULY of this year.

“I’m very excited to bring TY BAILEY back to WASHINGTON,” said iHEARTMEDIA/WASHINGTON, D.C. SVP/Programming JEFF KAPUGI. “She’s a proven programming leader and will fit right in at 98.7 WMZQ.” Added BAILEY, “Being given an opportunity to work alongside JEFF KAPUGI and a list of superstar artists such as GARTH, BRAD, CARRIE, and others is a dream. I could not be more thrilled to return to iHEARTMEDIA/D.C. and help WMZQ conquer our nation’s capital!”