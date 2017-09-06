WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) has promoted CRIS LACY to SVP/A&R, where she will continue to sign and develop new artists and the existing roster; identify potential songs, songwriters, and producers; and provide A&R resources and creative support. LACY will also oversee the day-to-day operations of the A&R department; she has worked in the WMN A&R department since 2005 and reports directly to WMN EVP/A&R SCOTT HENDRICKS.

“CRIS is an incredibly gifted A&R executive who also has an amazing leadership skill set,” said WMN Chairman/CEO JOHN ESPOSITO. “The combination of CRIS, SCOTT, STEPHANIE DAVENPORT, and ROHAN KOHLI has created the strongest and most diverse ‘ears’ in this town, and they will be a driving force behind WMN for many years to come.” Added HENDRICKS, “Developing artists and executives is actually pretty similar, and CRIS has grown into a superstar. Artists sign to this label because of her passion and expertise and seek her council on a daily basis. I’m so proud of CRIS and the future of WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE.” Congratulate LACY here.