iHEARTMEDIA Country WMIL (FM106.1)/MILWAUKEE has upped afternoon host QUINN to APD/MD, effective immediately; she will maintain her afternoon duties in addition to her new responsibilities. QUINN previously worked at iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC WRVE (99.5 THE RIVER)/SCHENECTADY, NY handling morning co-hosting duties; prior career stops also include ENTERCOM/BUFFALO.

“I look forward to having QUINN take the reins as my right hand person,” iHEARTMEDIA/MILWAUKEE VP/Programming KERRY WOLFE said. “She always brings great energy to the team. She also has great ears, impressive social skills, and can help keep me in line.” Added QUINN, “I’m so excited to take my career to the next level as MD and APD with FM106.1. The whole iHEARTMEDIA/MILWAUKEE team has been wonderful and very supportive, and I am looking forward to this new position.”