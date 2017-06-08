ENTERCOM Hot AC WMHX (MIX 105.1)/MADISON, WI, has added AARON ROGERS for mornings, starting TODAY (6/8).

Said OM CHASE DANIELS, “MIX 105.1 is MADISON’s fastest-growing radio station and we needed someone to take us to the next level. He has a huge local following from working across the street, a mass appeal delivery and a rock star attitude… I can’t wait for MADISON to hear “The AARON ROGERS Morning Show.'”

Added ROGERS, “I am grateful that ENTERCOM/MADISON has given me an opportunity to do what I love in a city I absolutely adore. I’m excited to play a part in MIX 105.1’s amazing growth, and to re-engage both listeners and station clients in and around MADISON. ENTERCOM sure knows how to make a guy feel like part of the family!”

ROGERS previously worked afternoon drive at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WZEE (Z104)/MADISON, WI, He will be based at ENTERCOM Hot AC KZPT (99.7 THE POINT)/ KANSAS CITY.