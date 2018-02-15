WMA has launched its fourth global operation, WMA NASHVILLE, with HANNAH DUDLEY joining as Head/Marketing Strategy. DUDLEY most recently served as SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) VP/Marketing Strategy after joining SMN in early 2016 .

“I’m delighted to announce our further US expansion with the launch of WMA NASHVILLE,” said WMA Global CEO/Founder SEB WELLER. “A place that holds so much music history, heritage, and incredible talent. With the continued success of Country music on streaming platforms, we’re excited to get the chance to help support NASHVILLE-based talent and brands with their global digital ambitions. With the addition of HANNAH, we’re also extremely pleased to welcome another amazing and experienced executive to our 50-strong global WMA team.”

DUDLEY added, “I’m incredibly excited to join the WMA team and launch their NASHVILLE presence. Having worked with WMA on several projects while I was at labels in the UK and here in NASHVILLE, I’ve always loved what they do and found their offering truly sets them apart. Since first visiting NASHVILLE in 2007 to calling it home for almost three years, it’s an absolute gift to be able to use my experience and skills to contribute to such a thriving and exciting scene, and with WMA uniquely set to help position artists on a global stage, I’m thrilled to begin this next chapter with them and grateful for SEB’s on-going support.”