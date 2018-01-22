ENTERCOM AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) announced today that veteran South FLORIDA radio personality TAMARA GANT, has joined JULIE GUY as co-host of the LITE FM MORNING SHOW WITH JULIE AND TAMARA G.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with TAMARA G. and bring back together two of South FLORIDA’s most popular radio personalities,” said ENTERCOM SVP/Market Mgr. KERIANN WORLEY. “Their chemistry is unmatched and our listeners will benefit from a fun, family-friendly morning show.”

“This has been a long time coming and I can’t wait to work with my friend JULIE again,” commented TAMARA G. “South FLORIDA, get ready to have fun again with your two favorite girls in the morning and thanks to KERIANN WORLEY and PD ANDY HOLT for making it happen.”

“I’m overjoyed to be reuniting with my long-lost radio co-host and cannot wait to get started,” added JULIE. “We’re getting the band back together and taking the 101.5 LITE FM morning show to new heights.”

The two previously hosted a popular morning show on COX Top 40 WFLC/MIAMI. TAMARA G’s previous stops include WEDR/MIAMI, KDMX/DALLAS and most recently, the nationally-syndicated “MICHAEL BAISDEN SHOW.”