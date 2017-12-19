CUMULUS MEDIA has named veteran radio programmer ROGER McCOY PD for Country WLXX (NASH FM)/LEXINGTON, KY. He will also be on-air host on NASH FM 92.9 weekdays from 3-7p.

McCOY was most recently handling nights for iHEARTMEDIA Country WESC/GREENVILLE, SC, following three years as APD/MD/afternoon drive host for iHEARTMEDIA Country WKSF (99 KISS COUNTRY)/ASHEVILLE, NC. Prior to that, he was OM/PD and morning drive host for MEDIA ONE GROUP Country WYBL (98.3 The BULL)/ASHTABULA, OH.

VP/Market Manager SCOTT FRAZER said, “ROGER will be an excellent addition to our programming staff and to NASH FM 92.9. Country music isn’t just a job for him; it’s a lifestyle and I hope that many in our listening community will identify with that.”

OM/morning show host ANTHONY “TWITCH” LONGO added, “I’m very excited to welcome ROGER to the CUMULUS LEXINGTON family. He brings an incredible programming skill set to the table, as well as a passion and enthusiasm that is infectious! (It’s rare that I get to use the word infectious as a positive!). This move will help us take NASH FM 92.9 to the next level!”

Said McCOY, “I am excited to be taking over the reins of NASH FM 92.9 in the heart of horse country. I grew up listening to country music while working in horse stables, so LEXINGTON combined with WLXX and CUMULUS’ great staff are the perfect fit for me.”