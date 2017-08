MIDWEST Top 40/Mainstream WLMI (i-92.9)/LANSING has a new Brand Manager. WLMI lands former TOWNSQUARE Top 40/Rhythmic WRCL (CLUB 937)/FLINT MD ART ‘ARTIMIS’ SMITH for the gig.

MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS VP/Programming JEFF MCCARTHY commented, “We are excited to have ART lead our team on i92.9. ART has demonstrated a solid work ethic and strong working knowledge of the contemporary hit format.”

Look for ARTIMIS to take the reins tomorrow (8/8).