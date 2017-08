BEASLEY Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1)/TAMPA has resurrected its THE LAST DAM SHOW. From 1999 to 2012, WLLD’s LAST DAMN SHOW was one of the biggest hip-hop shows in TAMPA. WLLD is teaming with BACKDOOR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP to bring LAST DAMN SHOW to AMALIE ARENA on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3.

WLLD’s LAST DAMN SHOW 2017 will feature CHANCE THE RAPPER, MIGOS, LUDACRIS, LIL UZI VERT, LECRAE, 24HRS and JESSIE REYEZ.