BEASLEY Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94.1)/TAMPA PD/morning host ORLANDO DAVIS is ready to host WiLD 94.1’s 6TH ANNUAL TOY DRIVE TOWER event to benefit THE CHILDREN’S HOME NETWORK in TAMPA.

Beginning on FRIDAY(12/8), through SATURDAY (12/16), DAVIS will climb the TOY DRIVE TOWER 30 feet in the air overlooking TAMPA.

DAVIS will be encouraging listeners to stop by and donate unwrapped toys, bicycles, toys, gift cards and monetary donations to benefit THE CHILDREN’S HOME NETWORK. In addition, the FREAK SHOW, WLLD’s morning show will join ORLANDO from the tower and broadcast live every morning from DECEMBER 11-15.

DAVIS is trying to break 2016’s donation collection record of more than 700 bikes, 2 full POD containers of toys and over $12,000 in cash.

DAVIS commented, “Toy drive moments are the best. We love how we get to witness our listeners focusing on others and it starts again on DECEMBER 8th. This year’s event will go three days longer with the goal of collecting even more donations for THE CHILDREN’S HOME NETWORK. It’s what our company’s BEASLEY BEST COMMUNITY CARING effort is all about!”