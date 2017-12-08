iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (THE NEW 93.9 LITE FM)/CHICAGO welcomes back the syndicated personality DELILAH. who will be taking the night slot on weekdays.

“I’m so excited to be back on the radio every evening in the CHICAGO area,” DELILAH said. “The NEW 93.9 LITE FM is the perfect place to reconnect with so many listeners and pick up where we left off. It’s an early CHRISTMAS present!”

“DELILAH is a living legend in the radio industry,” iHEARTMEDIA Market Group CHICAGO Region Pres. MATT SCARANO said. “I am so excited to have DELILAH back on 93.9 LITE FM. Her passion for her craft and the deep connection she has with our audience make DELILAH the perfect choice.