Longtime ENTERCOM Top 40 WKRZ/WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON afternoon icon JUMPIN’ JEFF WALKER — who has been with the station for 37 years — has just signed on for another five years with 98.5 KRZ.

“We are thrilled to extend JEFF’s legendary run on KRZ, which has spanned generations here in Northeast PA,” GM RYAN FLYNN said. “His show is special because it is always evolving, he is constantly creating new ways to entertain generations of fans with unique and compelling content.”

“JEFF has been a driving force at 98.5 KRZ since we came on the air in 1980,” PD MIKE O’DONNELL added. “To put that into perspective, as the Program Director, I hadn’t even hit puberty yet when Jeff got on the air! His ratings are as great today as they were in the ’80s.”

AMANDA, his co-host of 10 years, said, “Whenever asked about his plan to someday retire, JEFF quotes a line from MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY’s movie Failure to Launch saying, ‘it’s gonna take a stick of dynamite to get me out of this house!’ and he’s not kidding.”