BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WKQC (K104.7)/CHARLOTTE has named MELANY MYERS as its new midday host. A veteran of morning shows in morning shows in the CHARLOTTE and COLUMBIA, SC, MYERS officially began her new position on SEPTEMBER 18th.

“It’s an honor to be a part of the K 104.7 team,” MYERS said. “I look forward to playing a variety of hit music to help our loyal listeners get through their workday whether they are at home, at work or in the car.”

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome MELANY to BEASLEY’s CHARLOTTE team,” WNKS-WQKC OM/PD JOHN REYNOLDS said. “Not only is MELANY a native from the CAROLINAS, but she has also been very successful at being on the air in this market for a long time. We are very excited to have her in the BEASLEY family.”