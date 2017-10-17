BEASLEY Country WKLB (COUNTRY 102.5)/BOSTON will temporarily rebrand the station to “KENNY 102.5” in honor of BLUE CHAIR/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE’s KENNY CHESNEY visiting the studios on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27th. CHESNEY will be on-air with WKLB midday host CAROLYN KRUSE and will have lunch with 50 station contest winners to discuss his new live album and more. BOSTON will be the only market CHESNEY visits in person to promote his “Live In No Shoes Nation” album, which will be released the same day as the WKLB/BOSTON special event. Ten of the 29 tracks on the live album were recorded from shows that took place at GILLETTE STADIUM in FOXBOROUGH, MA throughout the years.

“There are only a handful of artists so big that we would rename the station for,” said WKLB PD DAVID COREY. “KENNY is at the top of the list. We are so excited that he has chosen BOSTON and our studios to hang with listeners and chat about his new live album. BOSTON loves KENNY!”