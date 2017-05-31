BEASLEY MEDIA Country WKLB/BOSTON PD MIKE BROPHEY has decided to retire, effective immediately. Additionally, WKLB APD/MD GINNY ROGERS, who is also BROPHEY’s wife, will step down to enjoy more time with the family.

“MIKE has been considering retiring from the day-to-day for some time,” said BEASLEY/BOSTON VP/Market Manager MARY MENNA. “They both have been instrumental to the evolution of the station over the years. We are very grateful to MIKE and GINNY for everything they have done and wish them the very best in the next chapter of their lives.”