CUMULUS Country WKKO (K100)/TOLEDO morning co-host HARVEY STEELE passed away THURSDAY (12/28) in TOLEDO. STEELE was with K100 for 23 years and co-hosted with GARY SHORES, first in afternoons and then, starting in 2000, in mornings; his last show was DECEMBER 20th.

STEELE was honored with the UNITED NETWORK FOR ORGAN SHARING’s 2016 National Donor Memorial Award for Excellence for his advocacy of organ, eye and tissue donation; he received two liver transplants 20 years ago.

Regional VP/Market Manager ANDY STUART said, “HARVEY was a brilliant broadcaster who through his singularly entertaining sense of humor and chemistry with GARY made us laugh every day. And by his example of persevering through his health issues over the last 20 years, he showed us all how to go on despite all of it. We will all miss him very much. Morning radio will never be the same.”

CUMULUS EVP, Content and Programming MIKE MCVAY said, “SHORES and STEELE have touched so many lives, on and off the air, during their many years on the radio. HARVEY STEELE will be missed by his family, his co-workers and thousands of OHIO and MICHIGAN listeners. May he never be forgotten.”

SHORES said, “HARVEY has made radio in TOLEDO a blast. He always said we have the greatest listeners in the world, and he’s right. Thank you all for your support over the years. HARVEY will continue to touch lives in the future. Listen for more information on the HARVEY J. STEELE Memorial Fund, coming soon. If HARVEY were here right now, he would ask you to become an organ donor. Please do. Get more information at lifeconnectionofohio.org.”