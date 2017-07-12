SYRACUSE UNIVERSITY Top 40 WJPZ (Z89)/SYRACUSE, NY has upped its effective radiated power to 1,000 watts, after the FCC authorized a construction permit last year and granted the license to cover in late JUNE after the installation of the antenna atop MOUNT OLYMPUS. Z89 previously broadcast at 100 watts for more than 30 years prior to the upgrade.

The installation of this more powerful antenna has enhanced local reception in the SYRACUSE area and allows 89.1 FM to be enjoyed by listeners as far as CAMDEN to the east, PULASKI to the north, and FULTON to the west, more than tripling the broadcast and listening range of the station.

“We’ve had many hands working on this project for a long time,” WJPZ GM SHRUTI MARATHE said. “It is exciting to finally have it up and running and to have the greater SYRACUSE area join the station.”

“Thanks to the new antenna, we are excited to welcome a new community of listeners to the Z89 family,” added VP/Programming KAT BRADY.