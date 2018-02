ENTERCOM Top 40/Rhythmic WJMH (102 JAMZ)/GREENSBORO MD BIG MO has added APD stripes BIG MO has been MD at WJMH since JUNE 2015. BIG MO will continue to man his midday airshift at WJMH.

ENTERCOM/GREENSBORO VP/Operations BRIAN DOUGLAS commented, “He’s learned it, he’s earned it, he deserves it. MO’s the greatest! We’re all proud of him.”