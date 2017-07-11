WIZ KHALIFA’s video “See You Again” featuring CHARLIE PUTH has broken the record for the most-viewed video of all time on YOUTUBE, a record previously held by PSY’s “Gangnam Style.”

PSY’s “Gangnam Style” has held the most viewed video record on YOUTUBE for five years, after surpassing JUSTIN BIEBER’s “Baby” in NOVEMBER of 2012. The record breaking news comes just days before the five-year anniversary of the release of “Gangham Style” on YOUTUBE.

WIZ’s “See You Again” featuring CHARLIE PUTH has averaged over three million views per day, just in 2017 alone.

[embedded content]

“I’m super-excited and grateful to everyone who supported the song and video on YOUTUBE, and happy to inspire and impact so many lives,” said WIZ KHALIFA.

“I remember when I signed up for YOUTUBE in 2007 and had hopes of uploading a video and it reaching 10,000 views,” added CHARLIE PUTH. “Now a decade later, it feels incredible to be a part of the most-viewed video on YOUTUBE.”