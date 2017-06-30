MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS Top 40 WIXX/GREEN BAY has promoted Otis Day to Assistant Brand Manager of WIXX, effective JULY 3rd. He will continue to serve as MD/midday host on the station, as well as assist in various day-to-day tasks and help in long-term planning.

“OTIS has been a ‘leader’ on WIXX for many years and his passion, expertise and professionalism will be a huge asset to the WIXX brand moving forward” Brand Manager COREY CARTER said. “Besides being a well-known public figure and one of the most talented jocks I’ve ever listened to, his desire to deliver what listeners expect from WIXX on multiple levels is second-to-none.”