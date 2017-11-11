The singer announced the new project’s existence via a video message on Facebook in which she described the MY INDIGO material as “very personal” and revealed that composing the songs was a therapeutic experience that helped he deal with an undisclosed family “crisis.”The first singe from MY INDIGO, a song also called “My Indigo”, has just been released via all streaming music services and can be heard below.As for the current status of WITHIN TEMPTATION, Sharon said that the band took a break after the last tour so that she could find inspiration for the group’s new music. “I’m proud to say that we have some really kick-ass songs for WITHIN TEMPTATION now,” she said. “They’re still in demo phase. We’re going into the studio soon, and there will be a release in 2018.”WITHIN TEMPTATION‘s last studio album, “Hydra”, came out in January 2014. The follow-up to 2011’s “The Unforgiving” debuted at No. 16 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking WITHIN TEMPTATION‘s first appearance in the Billboard Top 20. Sharon Den Adel‘s full message (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET):”I know you’ve all been waiting a long time to hear a release date for the new WITHIN TEMPTATION album. How much I’d like to give you one now, I’m not able to yet. “The thing is, when I came back from the tour last time, I went to the studio, like I always do when I come back from a tour, and I wanted to write music again, new stuff. And normally I have a lot of energy and a lot of inspiration, but this time it wasn’t there; I didn’t have it. And on top of that, I found myself in a bigger crisis than not being able to write songs; something happened in my family. And I felt that I needed more time for everything and to deal with this, so I did. No deadlines, no end date to fight against to finish stuff, no pressure to perform and spending time with my family and my friends. “So here I am, two years later — [after taking a break] which did help to [make me] more relaxed and [saw me] taking more time for things. And I’m proud to say that we have some really kick-ass songs for WITHIN TEMPTATION now. They’re still in demo phase. We’re going into the studio soon, and there will be a release in 2018.”In the meantime, I have been working on songs, but it’s not WITHIN TEMPTATION material. These are very personal songs, because it was for myself that I wrote these songs, and especially to get through everything I was dealing with. “I gave it a name. It’s called MY INDIGO, and the first song from this project is also called ‘My Indigo’. I hope you like it. Go and check it out.”My apologies about the statements and putting everything on black and scaring some people. I hope you understand a little bit better why I did so, or we did so.”I hope to see you on the road. And take care. Thanks.”