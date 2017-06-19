“If you don’t trust your instincts, you’ll never move on,” explains Danny O’Reilly, front man for popular Irish band The Coronas as he expounds philosophically on the themes inherent in his band’s fifth album, TRUST THE WIRE. The new album, which follows four double-platinum albums in Ireland, debuted at #1 on the Irish music chart its first week of release in early June-the band’s first #1 album–and will arrive in North America on September 2.

In Ireland, their music is instantly recognizable, sparking audience singalongs no matter what size venue they are playing. They started out playing student clubs and most recently sold out the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin-capacity 15,000-where they will play their largest headline show to date on July 1, 2017. With a U.S. tour booked for November in support of TRUST THE WIRE, hopes are running high that their music will find yet another home.

TRUST THE WIRE, The Coronas’ first release on their own label imprint-So Far So Good Records, distributed in the U.S. and Canada through ADA Distribution-finds the four band members exploring age-old themes of disappointment and disillusionment, sometimes at the hands of interpersonal relationships and sometimes via the fickle business they’ve chosen for a career. For a band that formed as teenagers back in 2003 and has enjoyed a steady upward trajectory throughout their career, these are somewhat new experiences.

“We started off as a really small local band,” says Danny. “Then we got a little bit of radio play, and we went up through the venues in Ireland, but it was always baby steps. Then we moved to London and signed with a major record label, and we got our first knock back when it didn’t work out, and we got dropped. So Trust the Wire is about reassessing what we were doing and moving forward with a vengeance. Regaining focus, regaining ambition, that’s what Trust the Wire is about.”

The songs on TRUST THE WIRE, replete with the band’s trademark soaring vocals, driving guitar rhythms and pointed, sometimes poignant lyrics, were written while the members all shared a house in Dingle on the Atlantic coast of Ireland during the summer of 2016. “It’s a beautiful, isolated place,” O’Reilly recalls, “where we’ve been going all our lives.” The place and its breathtaking isolation lent itself to the creation of introspective songs. From there,they moved on to London and Eastcote Studios in Notting Hill to record with Elliot James (Kaiser Chiefs, Two Door Cinema Club) who also produced their previous release, THE LONG WAY.

“We love Eliot’s ideas,” says Danny. “There’s a trust between us. He knows that we’re prepared to push the boundaries and how to help us do that. Eliot encouraged us to experiment with techniques and pick up instruments we’d never played before.”

The Coronas have previously released four studio albums: HEROES OR GHOSTS (2007), TONY WAS AN EX-CON (2009), CLOSER TO YOU (2011) and THE LONG WAY (2014), the first three via the independent Irish label 3ú Records and the fourth one on Island Records. Their return to the independent route for TRUST THE WIRE—with their own label–is perhaps best illuminated in the album’s first single release, “We Couldn’t Fake It,” which recounts the band’s realization that they need to do things their own way. The album’s second single, “Real Feel,” is a rousing anthem that lends itself to audience participation.

The self-belief theme recurs throughout, but especially in songs such as the sunshine-soaked “Gut Feeling” and the dramatic closing track “Look At All The Lovers.” It can be said that “A Bit Withdrawn” was inspired by the distractions brought on by our constant bombardment with technology. Explains Danny, “I was sitting with a friend of mine, and I could sense she was not really listening to me. She was a bit withdrawn.” “Not What You Know,” with its driving beat, recalls the band’s Irish folk roots as it deals with facing your fears and just going for it (“you won’t get the answers unless you ask“).

The Coronas have created a collection of remarkable videos that have given the band major credibility on social media and have helped to bring their music to audiences way beyond their native island. Videos for the first two singles from TRUST THE WIRE have already been made, directed by John Broe. The video for “We Couldn’t Fake It” has Danny confined to a bathtub fully clothed while the elaborate production for “Real Feel” was actually shot in one take. They can be viewed here:

We Couldn’t Fake It: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ycTl3vVTtzE

Real Feel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n9JqtIiKsMA

The album’s title is taken from a line in the closing track “Look At All The Lovers,” which sums up a band both acknowledging their achievements to date and stepping out of their comfort zone to tackle new challenges. O’Reilly tips his hat to the ingrained (and perhaps insane) confidence of wire walkers like Nik Wallenda and Philippe Petit when he explains that they don’t need to see the next step. “They just know,” he says emphatically. “It’s about believing that what feels right will work and going for it.”

Danny O’Reilly and Graham Knox have known each other practically since their birth just two weeks apart. Their parents were friends, and essentially the pair grew up together. They met Conor Egan at Terenure College secondary school in Dublin where, in 2001, they formed a band called Kiros with O’Reilly on vocals and guitar, Knox on bass and Egan on drums plus another friend. Kiros morphed into The Coronas, the name taken from the Smith-Corona typewriter in Cameron Crowe’s classic film about the music business, Almost Famous. The lineup was finalized in 2006 with the addition of Dave McPhillips, a friend they met during a summer in Vancouver, on lead guitar. They also enlisted classmate Jim Lawless as their manager, a position he continues to hold today.

The Coronas’ album debut HEROES AND GHOSTS was released in 2007, fueled by the game-changing single San Diego Song that set Irish radio ablaze. Then came sold-out shows throughout Ireland and support slots with Paul McCartney, The Script, Justin Timberlake, Pink and others. They’ve toured the world, including the U.S. back in 2015, and plan to again this year with stops in the U.K. and Australia as well as the U.S. all before Christmas.

Throughout it all, Danny, whose own personal life has been the subject of paparazzi style media coverage in Ireland, maintains close ties to his musical family. His mother is renowned Irish singer Mary Black, whose recognized taste in songs has given many an Irish songwriter, including her son, a forum on her carefully-curated albums. In fact, when Danny, who started playing classical piano at age 10, decided to switch to guitar, his mother enlisted her guitar player Bill Shanley to teach him, his older brother Conor and cousin Eoin. “I just wanted to learn how to play ‘real songs,’ like Oasis,” recalls Danny. “I was the youngest, and the worst of the lot, but once I could play Oasis songs, it was all I wanted to do.” His sister, who goes by Róisín O, is a rising singer-songwriter in her own right and doubles as producer on The Coronas’ videos. Brother Conor, who wasn’t bitten by the family’s music bug, is a land surveyor.

For The Coronas, TRUST THE WIRE is a new beginning, a starting point from which to reignite the sparks that have kept them together and challenge them to keep moving forward. “This is our fifth album,” says Danny. “It would have been easy for us to stick with a sound because it’s worked for us in the past, but that doesn’t excite us. Discovering what we’re capable of as a band, knowing that we can grow and get better is what makes us want to keep doing this.”

* * * * *

2017 U.S. Tour Dates

Sunday, November 5: Drake Hotel, Toronto, ON, Canada

https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1508007?utm_medium=bks

Wednesday, November 8: Great Scott, Boston, MA

http://axs.com/events/338035/the-coronas-tickets?skin=greatscott

Friday, November 10: Rough Trade, New York, NY

https://www.axs.com/artists/757580/the-coronas

Saturday, November 11: Milkboy, Philadelphia, PA

http://www.ticketfly.com/event/1506360

Sunday, November 12: DC9, Washington, DC

https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1506852

Tuesday, November 14: Lincoln Hall, Chicago, IL

http://www.lh-st.com/Shows/11-14-2017+The+Coronas

Friday, November 17: Echo, Los Angeles, CA

https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1506292

Saturday, November 18: Brick & Mortar, San Francisco, CA

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/popscene-presents-the-coronas-ireland-the-hooks-sf-tickets-35393340434