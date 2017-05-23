Praised as a “celebrity to kiddos in Chicago and for good reason,” Mr. Dave (a.k.a. Dave Hamilton) is poised to take his place on the national kindie music scene with the June 9 release of his fourth kids’/family album, Feeling Good.

Inspired by such artists as Kendrick Lamar, Paul Simon, the Beach Boys, Frank Ocean, and Dan Zanes, and produced by Grammy-nominated Jamie Candiloro (Ryan Adams, REM, Luscious Jackson, Willie Nelson), Feeling Good is a lyrical mix of upbeat, fresh, and funky tunes that are easy on adult ears and guaranteed to get the little ones movin’ and groovin’. Mr. Dave’s distinctive takes on vocal color, clarity and balance at the mixing board, highly focused energy, and musical authenticity shine throughout each track.

The roots of Feeling Good’s irrepressible charm grow deep in the soil of Dave Hamilton’s career as lead vocalist/guitarist with the acoustic funk band 56 Hope Road. For six years, beginning in 1998, 56 Hope Road toured the country hitting home runs on the jam band scene, was named #1 Road Warrior Band by renowned online musical resource, JamBase.com, and gained national attention for their energetic live performances and relentless tour schedule.

56 Hope Road played hundreds of solo shows in addition to opening for such artists as Stevie Wonder, Dave Matthews Band, Page McConnell of Phish, Tom Cochrane and Red Ryder, Devon Allman, Spyro Gyra, Verve Pipe, Bob Schneider, and more. The band released four full-length albums, working with such industry moguls as Grammy-nominated engineer and producer Rick Barnes (Smashing Pumpkins, Liquid Soul), Steve Albini (Nirvana, Page & Plant), and Mark Rubel (Hum and Poster Children). To this day, 56 Hope Road continues to hold annual, sold-out reunion shows in Chicago.

Says Dave Hamilton, “My years with 56 Hope Road really honed my musical skills and developed my appreciation for the life-enhancing aspects of music. I want to give parents and children the best songs to jam to. To connect through music. To gain the full value and quality of life that music provides. And just to have fun! With Feeling Good, I wanted to make a record that could be listened to over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over … and over … again … by the parents, too.”

Imbued with themes of love, learning, positivity, and activity, Feeling Good revs up the fun-o-meter with “Bamboo the Bear,” a Paul Simon-esque number that’s especially easy for kids to sing along with. Inspired by Kendrick Lamar, “Street Smarts” has lots of good information about urban safety, all delivered with an unbeatable beat. “Captain Brown Beard” is noteworthy for its layers of sound in which the textures are not crowded. All of the songs on Feeling Good incorporate Mr. Dave’s sense of spatial transparency, in which the vocal and melodic lines never get tangled up and can be heard clearly. This is particularly effective in the delivery of “Song in All of Us,” a true story of becoming one with music. “Pelican Kid,” with its focus on diversity and acceptance, is packed with personality to the max, mixing rap and melodic elements. Influenced by the Beach Boys, “Two Wheels,” a 21st century surfer song, rides the waves of universal appeal, and “Questions” taps into shared experiences, celebrating the constant flow of questions that come from curiosity consumed kids. The album’s title track, with a tip-of-the-hat to Dan Zanes, is an exuberant dance tune that sports a jolly, country sound. Feeling Good come to a very happy, energetic close with the upbeat, layered stylings of “Tiny Things.”

Growing up in central Illinois, Dave Hamilton’s love of music blossomed at an early age. Both of his parents played instruments and led choir in local churches, and Dave has wonderful memories of listening to the radio and singing along with his sisters. In high school, Dave and three buddies formed a hip-hop dance/vocal group they dubbed “Second Look.” When Dave was 18, Second Look auditioned for Ed McMahon’s Star Search and received the astonishing news that they were next in line for a slot on the show, just behind the Backstreet Boys. Shortly thereafter, the Backstreet Boys signed a recording contract and bowed out of their Star Search appearance. Second Look was asked to take their place, with the caveat that, to qualify, Second Look had to write an original song, with only a few days in which to do it, record in the studio, and choreograph their dance routine. Riding high on youthful enthusiasm, Second Look met this challenge and became Star Search finalists. This exciting experience inspired Dave Hamilton to pick up the guitar and continue to write songs. All musical roads from central Illinois lead to Chicago, and Dave ultimately moved to the Windy City, began teaching at the legendary Old Town School of Folk Music, and joined the Chi-town music scene.

During production of his 2014 kids’ album, Come On In, Dave Hamilton came to fully understand that he was meant to be writing and performing for kids. This life-changing realization spurred a career change, motivating him to become a full-time kids’ musician and teacher. The metamorphosis from Dave Hamilton to Mr. Dave has been hailed by parents as “pure magic,” with his classes and shows being declared, “absolute must-do activities for the entire family.”

In 2016, Dave and his wife, Christina, opened their own children’s music studio, Mr. Dave Music, in Chicago, with the goal of bringing the joy of music into the lives of children, families and adults by providing culturally responsive instruction and creating a warm and authentic educational experience. Offering everything from children’s music classes and private lessons to dance parties and birthday celebrations, Mr. Dave Music is committed to innovative programming that fosters creativity and celebrates diversity through the power of music.

Previously released Mr. Dave albums include Come On In (2014), It’s Mr. Dave (2009), and Mr. Dave (2000). Dave Hamilton also released a solo adult album, Crown & Raven, in 2013, which was praised by WXRT’s Richard Milne as “perhaps even stronger than anything Dave did in the past. A very fine new solo recording.”

Feeling Good will be available at CDBaby.com, iTunes, and the Mr. Dave Music Store, 1935 W. Division St., Chicago, IL 60622.

CD Details: Feeling Good

Release Date: June 9, 2017

For ages 2 – 8

Label: Mr. Dave Music

SRP: $15.00

Running time: 33 minutes