HUBBARD Country WIL (NEW COUNTRY 92.3)/ST. LOUIS has tapped STACEY K BOYER and JONAH GRISS-BUSH, a.k.a. “STACEY AND JONAH” for afternoons, effective JANUARY 2018. The pair will arrive from AMATURO Top 40 KHTH/SANTA ROSA, CA, where they’ve been hosting mornings since 2012 . STACY BOYER doubled as PD for KHTH during her time there. STACEY And JONAH will succeed longtime WIL afternoon drive personality BO MATTHEWS, who moves to an earlier daypart, and becomes the station’s “Chief Brand Ambassador.”

“HUBBARD is the platinum standard for live and local talent,” said WIL PD SCOTT RODDY. “While most radio companies are reducing local talent, HUBBARD is adding diversity and experience to our stable of show hosts. STACEY AND JONAH’s charm, wit and humor make them the perfect companion while sitting in traffic on HWY. 40 during the drive home.” Added STACEY AND JONAH in a joint statement, “We are so excited to join the HUBBARD family and the CMA Station of the Year, NEW COUNTRY 92.3, and the outstanding ‘Home Team. A huge thank you to HUBBARD RADIO’s GINNY MORRIS, DREW HOROWITZ, and GREG STRASSELL, as well as HUBBARD/ST. LOUIS VP/Market Manager JOHN KIJOWSKI and PD SCOTT RODDY for making this dream job possible. It is an honor to join a company that believes in people and talent, not to mention we can now wake up after the sun rises.”