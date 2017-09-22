HUBBARD BROADCASTING Country WIL (92.3 NEW COUNTRY)/ST. LOUIS morning show hosts BUD and BROADWAY will present “MAKE A LITTLE LOVE WEEK” from MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25th through FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29th. ST. LOUISANS will be encouraged to phone in to the station each morning and share how they or someone they know is contributing to spreading the love with simple acts of kindness.

“You don’t have to fly to a foreign country and volunteer to save the world,” said BROADWAY. “We’re looking for simple acts of kindness! It could be as easy as holding the door for a stranger, calling your mom, or picking up the STARBUCKS tab for the car behind you!”