MAGIC BROADCASTING Top 40 WILN (ISLAND 106)/PANAMA CITY, FL, has hired DAVID “NO SLEEP” SEBASTIAN for afternoon drive.

“Along with getting into the nonstop party scene, concerts, and endless days spent with his feet in our emerald gulf, there will be no sleep for sure,” quipped MAGIC BROADCASTING OM/PD MARC SUMMERS.

SEBASTIAN previously worked nights and as an imaging director for MIDWEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Top 40 Rhythm WJQM (93.1 JAMZ)/MADISON, as well as stints at MACDONALD BROADCASTING Urban WQHH (POWER 96.5)/LANSING, MI, and CBS RADIO Top 40 WDZH (98.7 AMP RADIO)/DETROIT.

Commented SAEBASTIAN, “Since high school I’ve dreamed of one day waking up on PANAMA CITY BEACH. The only difference is now I’ll be waking up in my own bed — not face down in the sand next to an empty keg. Thanks to MARC SUMMERS, MISTY SIMS and all of MAGIC BROADCASTING for this great opportunity to do great radio!”

Added station GM SIMS, “When I heard he had a crotch rocket, I told him that he could have the job, as long as he gave me a ride anytime I asked.”