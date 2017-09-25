MAGIC Top 40 WILN (ISLAND 106)/PANAMA CITY, FL welcomes a new wakeup team — THE DAVE AND CEEJ SHOW. The duo launches On OCTOBER 9th. They replace JENN RYAN who exits immediately for other opportunities.

“ANGELA PERELLI may be the best talent coach and morning show consultant in the us (and CANADA, you betcha) and when she brought these guys to our attention, even my dim witted minuscule brain knew they had something special, that ‘it’… not sure what ‘it’ is, could have been lice, to be honest, they both look like they needed a bath and scrub… but OMG they are freaking funny, and warm, and instantly likeable. That moment, I knew they would be our next show, and nothing would stop me from dragging their asses to PANAMA CITY BEACH,” said OM MARC SUMMERS.

“We’ve never been so excited to get to work in our lives! Huge thank you to MARC and MISTY for taking a chance on us… And to STEVE KRAMER for fighting for our show when nobody else would! #family,” said DAVE and CEEJ.