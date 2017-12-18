MAGIC BROADCASTING Top 40 WILN (ISLAND 106)/PANAMA CITY, FL, organized a successful DRIVE-THRU TOY DRIVE to benefit the CHILDREN OF THE GUARDIAN AD LITEM PROGRAM.

The on-air personalities worked non-stop, doing two two-hour removes every day last week, staying on the air until they made the goal, not just asking for donations, but telling stories, peeling back the walls and showing kids, living unbelievable horrible lives, and let the audience decide if it was worth helping them or not.

Added MAGIC BROADCASTING OM/PD MARC SUMMERS, “There is no favorite station, there is just TEAM MAGIC, and I single this out as an example of how to use the tools, elicit genuine emotion, and connect with the audience in a meaningful way. And I single it out, because it is exactly what I want from every station. You will all do it differently based on your format, but the work, the thought, the preparation, and detailed execution, will never change…Great stations win, or lose, by doing so many tiny things, exceedingly well.”