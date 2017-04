SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS RADIO Country KMTB (B-99.5)/NASHVILLE, AR has added longtime morning teamers DARREN WILHITE and TIM WALL (WILHITE AND WALL) for mornings. The pair also handle mornings for CARROL COUNTRY Country KTHS/BERRYVILLE, AR and BUNYARD Country KCTY ( THE COYOTE 96.7)/FAYETTEVILLE, AR. For more information on clearing the two-time CMA award winners, reach WILHITE AND WALL here.