iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WIHT (HOT 99.5)/WASHINGTON, D.C. has promoted MD/nights ELIZABETHANY to APD/afternoon host, effective immediately. She will broadcast from 4–7p through DECEMBER 31st and 2-7p beginning in JANUARY.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have ELIZABETHANY in this new role at iHEARTMEDIA/WASHINGTON D.C.,” PD ROB KRUZ said. “Her energy and creativity both in and out of the studio, combined with a track record of ratings success, makes her the perfect choice to take over afternoons on HOT 99.5!”

“I thought I had my dream job when I got the night show working among the legends that are TOBY KNAPP and KANE,” said ELIZABETHANY. “There aren’t words to describe how it feels to take over the legendary afternoon shift on HOT 99.5, my hometown station I grew up listening to!”