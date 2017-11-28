iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WIHT (HOT 99.5)/WASHINGTON, D.C. has named ROB KRUZ PD, effective DECEMBER 18th. Previously PD at WFLZ/TAMPA, KRUZ will oversee the station brand’s on-air and digital programming, as well as local events and partnerships.

“ROB KRUZ was the best and natural choice to lead the team at HOT 99.5,” iHEARTMEDIA/WASHINGTON, D.C. Region SVP/Programming JEFF KAPUGI said. “We are excited to have KRUZ back in Washington.”

“I’m honored and thrilled to be heading back to iHEARTMEDIA/D.C. to lead the incredibly talented team at HOT 99.5,” said KRUZ. “I’m grateful this next step in my career is one that allows me to expand my relationship with THE KANE SHOW, and return to HOT, a brand that personally means so much to me. It feels like coming home!”