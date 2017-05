MAINESTREAM Top 40/Rhythmic WHTP (HOT 104.7)/PORTLAND, ME has announced their HOT SUMMER 2017. This year’s show features KID INK, FRENCH MONTANA, KHALID and more artists to be announced. The concert is scheduled for the MAINE STATE PIER on SATURDAY, JUNE 17.

Last year’s HOT SUMMER 2016 featured FAT JOE, TY DOLLA $IGN, POST MALONE and others and drew 4,000 guests to the MAINE STATE PIER.