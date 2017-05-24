iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHQC (CHANNEL 96.1)/CHARLOTTE, NC’s nationally syndicated morning program. “The ACE & TJ Show” and local area JERSEY MIKE’S subway shops have teamed up to donate over $149,200 to ACE & TJ’S GRIN KIDS for terminally ill and disabled children, more than $28.000 over last year, establishing a new record..

The morning show’s charity has been selected as the beneficiary for JERSEY MIKE’S MONTH OF GIVING every MARCH for five consecutive years. The sub franchise’s CHARLOTTE-area stores have previously donated more than $310,000 to ACE & TJ’s GRIN KIDS non-profit organization.

Commented ACE: “The fact that we’ve beaten the previous year every year with JERSEY MIKE’S shows their level of commitment to supporting kids who are terminally ill and chronically disabled. It shows what a class organization JERSEY MIKE’S is and we’re humbled by their commitment to our charity.”

Since its establishment in 2000, ACE & TJ’S GRIN KIDS has taken more than 420 terminally ill and chronically disabled children and their families on an all-expenses paid trip to WALT DISNEY WORLD in ORLANDO, FL.