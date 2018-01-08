MTS Management Group is proud to announce “Whiskey and Cigarettes Show” has been nominated for Best Internet Radio Station in the 2018 New Music Awards. W&C is nominated alongside The Breeze, CB305, Country Bear, Music Corner, Pure Country 100, Real Country, Sound Machine Country,. TBN, and Wide Country. W&C won the New Music Award in 2015.

The annual New Music Awards are given for excellence in music to both recording artist and radio stations, by New Music Weekly magazine. First round nominations are submitted by members of the press, radio, music industry and fans, with the top performing nominees being selected for the final ballot. Voting for the Final Round Winners is underway at http://newmusicweekly.com/nma-ballot/. 2017 winners included Bruno Mars, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, David Bowie, Radiohead and others.

“On behalf of DJ Nik and everyone at ‘Whiskey and Cigarettes,” said Michael Stover of MTS Management Group. “I’d like to thank everyone who nominated W&C this year. DJ Nik is one of the hardest working, most driven people I’ve had the pleasure of working with, and he always delivers a top-notch program, while striving to help bring both indie and major label artists to listeners around the world. Good luck to all of the nominees!”

New Music Weekly is a nationally distributed trade magazine for the radio and music industries. Following the tradition of Bill Gavin and the Gavin Report, New Music Weekly interprets data from the Spins Tracking System for music industry executives and artists across the United States. Weekly editorial features include highlights of the top singles impacting radio and “spotlights” of new music from the Top40/Pop, Country, AC/Hot, and College music genres.

ABOUT WHISKEY AND CIGARETTES SHOW: “Whiskey And Cigarettes Radio Show” is a weekly show, originating in Milan, Italy, hosted by the “Romeo of the Rodeo” Nik Pizzigoni. Nik is a Nashville Universe Awards Winner, International Music and Entertainment Association Award Winner, a New Music Awards Winner, AMG Heritage Awards nominee, and an Independent Country Music Association nominee. The show features a unique blend of classic, current and indie country, trivia, contests, artist spotlights and interviews and Nik’s European charm. Previous guests have included Charley Pride, Hank Williams, Jr., Charlie Daniels, Steve Wariner, John Rich, Oak Ridge Boys, Lorrie Morgan, Bill Anderson, Luke Bryan, Bryan White, Travis Tritt, Lee Greenwood, Collin Raye and many others. www.whiskeyandcigarettesshow.com.